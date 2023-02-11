Global PVC Stabilizers Markets Report 2022-2028 Featuring AkzoNobel, BASF, Baerlocher, Clariant, Arkema, Addivant, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Sun Ace Kakoh, Chemcon, Songwon Industrial

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PVC Stabilizers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 By Product Type (Metal Stabilizers, Liquid Mixed Metal Stabilizers, Mixed Metal Stabilizers & Others), By End-Use, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global PVC Stabilizers Market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028 due to increasing demand from construction industry. In the financial year of 2019, the total consumption volume of PVC compounds across India was a negative 7.7 thousand metric tons.

PVC is a sturdy and lightweight material that resists abrasion, chemical corrosion, and the elements. It resists fire. In architecture and construction, PVC is frequently utilized for various purposes, including pipelines, windows, flooring, roofing, and lightweight buildings. Stabilizers made of calcium, lead, and tin are widely used in construction.

Due to driving factors like rising demand from the building and construction industry because of its anti-oxidation qualities, the worldwide PVC stabilizer market is growing significantly. Applications of PVC are replacing traditional and antiquated polymers; this substitution of PVC over conventional practice is accelerating the exponential market expansion of PVC stabilizers.

In addition, the market expansion is being boosted by the growing use of tin stabilizers in food contact and potable water applications. Injection and stiff medical applications, including blow molding, extrusion, and calendaring, also employ some tin stabilizers.

Moreover, numerous innovations made by key industry players are stimulating market expansion. For instance, bio-based and organic stabilizers replace conventional lead and calcium-zinc stabilizers in manufacturing PVC pipes. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising manufacturers' research and development (R&D) investments to launch new product variations will fuel market expansion.

Growing Uses of PVC Stabilizers in Various Sectors

PVC stabilizers are substances added to PVC for strengthening purposes, such as heat and UV stabilizers, flame retardants, smoke suppressants, plasticizers, processing aids, impact modifiers, thermal modifiers, pigments, and fillers.

The principal applications for PVC stabilizers include the production of pipes and fittings, window profiles, rigid and semi-rigid films, wires and cables, coatings, and flooring. PVC is extensively utilized in various products, including credit cards, medical equipment, kid's toys, and construction materials. PVC is also used in vinyl fabrics, rubber seals, and automobile components. All these factors are propelling the market's growth.

Rising Usage in Construction Industry

PVC pipes are used in construction because they are less expensive, maintenance-free, and offer significant production energy savings compared to conventional materials.

For sewage, waste, and water systems, PVC pipes are frequently utilized. PVC pipes have smooth surfaces that enable frictionless free flow and resist buildup, scaling, and corrosion. Furthermore, it is simple to link PVC pipes together using solvent cement, heat-fusing, or permanent leak-proof joints.

Market Trends & Developments

Mergers & Acquisitions

Product Developments

Technological Advancements

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Baerlocher GmbH

Clariant AG

Arkema SA

Addivant USA LLC

LLC Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Sun Ace Kakoh Ltd.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

PVC Stabilizers Market, By Product Type:

Metal Stabilizers

Liquid Mixed Metal Stabilizers

Mixed Metal Stabilizers

Others

PVC Stabilizers Market, By End-Use:

Building and Construction

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Footwear

Others

PVC Stabilizers Market, By Region:

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Russia

Sweden

Denmark

Switzerland

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

