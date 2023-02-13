Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. Awarded an Additional 50km of Sewer Condition Assessment Project by Southern Water

Award-winning Electro Scan to present at World Water-Tech Innovation Forum, 21-22 February, The Hilton London Bankside, London, England.

Electro Scan's British field team scan sewers to locate leak locations and severities to priorise repairs and rehabilitation to prevent sewer backups and flooding.

Representatives of Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. receiving the award for 2022 UKSTT Best Detection, Location, and Inspection Solution.

Electro Scan (UK) Limited completes UK field work