WEEKEND WITH THE NOVELIST

NEIL PERRY GORDON TO APPEAR FOR A WEEKEND AT THE INN AT STONE MILL IN LITTLE FALLS, NY

LITTLE FALLS, NEW YORK, USA, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schedule Saturday Presentation - March 25th

Join us for a stimulating evening with acclaimed novelist Neil Perry Gordon. As a prolific writer of historical fiction, enhanced with a healthy dose of the metaphysical, Neil will present from his collection of ten novels and novella. The evening will include a lively discussion, as well as readings from several, evocative passages from Neil's books.

Sunday Presentation - March 26th

A review from the previous evening's talk, along with time for a Q&A about Neil’s writing process. The morning will conclude with a book signing by the author.

Tickets

~ Room, workshop, signed book, and dinner with the author on Saturday night: $185 per single | $299 per couple

~ Workshop, signed book, and dinner with the author: $75 per single | $129 per couple

~ Workshop and book signing free with RSVP required.

The Inn at Stone Mill is housed on the third floor of the historic mill built in 1839 situated on the banks of the Mohawk River in Historic Canal Place, Little Falls NY. Our 9-room inn, complete with conference room and a great lobby provide the finest accommodations complete with all the modern amenities for our guests. We offer a special atmosphere where our guests can relax and enjoy their time.

Reservations:

Call 315-823-0208 or email @ theinnatstonemill.com