WEEKEND WITH THE NOVELIST

NEIL PERRY GORDON TO APPEAR FOR A WEEKEND AT THE INN AT STONE MILL IN LITTLE FALLS, NY

— Neil Perry Gordon

LITTLE FALLS, NEW YORK, USA, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schedule Saturday Presentation - March 25th

Join us for a stimulating evening with acclaimed novelist Neil Perry Gordon. As a prolific writer of historical fiction, enhanced with a healthy dose of the metaphysical, Neil will present from his collection of ten novels and novella. The evening will include a lively discussion, as well as readings from several, evocative passages from Neil's books.

Sunday Presentation - March 26th

A review from the previous evening's talk, along with time for a Q&A about Neil’s writing process. The morning will conclude with a book signing by the author.

Tickets
~ Room, workshop, signed book, and dinner with the author on Saturday night: $185 per single | $299 per couple

~ Workshop, signed book, and dinner with the author: $75 per single | $129 per couple

~ Workshop and book signing free with RSVP required.

The Inn at Stone Mill is housed on the third floor of the historic mill built in 1839 situated on the banks of the Mohawk River in Historic Canal Place, Little Falls NY. Our 9-room inn, complete with conference room and a great lobby provide the finest accommodations complete with all the modern amenities for our guests. We offer a special atmosphere where our guests can relax and enjoy their time.

Reservations:
Call 315-823-0208 or email @ theinnatstonemill.com

About

Beginning with his debut novel—A Cobbler’s Tale, followed by Moon Flower, The Righteous One, The Bomb Squad, Hope City, Sadie’s Sin, Cape Nome, Otzi’s Odyssey, Denali and most recently—Thunder Falls, Neil Perry Gordon has established himself as a well-respected and prolific historical and metaphysical fiction novelist. His storytelling ability has earned him high editorial praise from the likes of Kirkus, Midwest Book Review, Book Viral and others, including hundreds of four and five star reader reviews on Amazon and Goodreads. Neil attributes his love of the writing process from his formative education at the Green Meadow Waldorf School, where he understood that classes such as music, dance and theater, writing, literature, legends and myths, were not simply subjects to be learned, but lessons to be experienced. His creative writing methods and inspiration have been described as organic; meaning he begins his work with a premise for his characters, rather than working within the confines of a formal, detailed outline. This encourages his writing to offer surprising twists and unexpected outcomes, which readers have celebrated. His novels have the attributes of being driven by an equal balance between character development and face-paced action, which moves his stories along at a swift page-turning pace.

