Honda Motor Co. Ltd. CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS APRIL 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depository Shares ("ADS's") of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. HMC ("Honda" or the "Company") between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Honda is a multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles and power equipment. The Company's U.S.-based operations are conducted through its North American subsidiary, American Honda Motor Company, Inc. ("American Honda"). Certain of Honda's vehicles include a so-called "Idle Stop" engine feature, purportedly to enhance fuel efficiency. In marketing these vehicles, Honda and/or its subsidiaries have highlighted the Idle Stop system's purported capacity to automatically shut off a vehicle's engine to save fuel when the vehicle brakes to a stop for at least two seconds-for example, at a traffic light-and to automatically restart the engine when the driver releases the vehicle's brake pedal.

The filed complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Honda had overstated the safety and effectiveness of the Idle Stop engine feature;

Honda maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to product quality and safety;

as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, Honda failed to prevent American Honda from marketing and selling thousands of vehicles that contained a defective Idle Stop feature;

the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation, as well as financial and/or reputational harm; and

as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

In the Company's 2018 20-F filed on June 20, 2018, Honda made assurances as to product quality, safety, and internal controls. Then, on January 29, 2019, Honda issued a "2019 Honda Passport Press Kit" highlighting the "high level of safety performance" and the purported benefits of Idle Stop. Similar assurances about Honda's cars' safety and the company's commitment to safety, product quality, and internal controls were made in subsequent press releases and filings throughout the class period.

On September 28, 2022, a putative class action was filed against American Honda alleging that it had sold thousands of vehicles-including the 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey, 2016-2020 Honda Pilot, 2019-2020 Honda Passport, 2015-2020 Acura TLX, and 2015-2020 Acura MDX-equipped with a flawed Idle Stop feature. Per the allegations in the class action complaint, after initially shutting off a vehicle's engine, the Idle Stop system in the affected vehicles routinely fails to restart the engine as designed, leaving drivers unable to move their vehicles. The lawsuit further alleges that American Honda was fully aware of the defect before marketing the vehicles.

On this news, Honda's ADS price fell $0.74 per share, or 3.23%, to close at $22.19 per ADS on September 29, 2022.

