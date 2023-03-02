Autobiography of a Schizophrenic is a book on drug abuse, psychosis, madness, and surviving a mental illness
A bio on drug abuse that led to breakdowns and hallucinations, resulting in a mental illness, schizophrenia.
If the drug is too tempting, I would warn of abuse, so bringing psychosis, delusions and paranoia.”OLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Caterina Releases “Autobiography of a Schizophrenic” Based on Personal Experiences Book describes author’s journey through an alarming history of schizophrenia derived from multiple drug induced breakdowns.
— Tony Caterina
Writer Vincent Macraven, a pen name for author Tony Caterina, today announced the release of his latest book, “Autobiography of a Schizophrenic” on Amazon.com. He has also finished and is available for purchase, “2 ‘O’clock at the asylum.” It is fiction and a story about drug abuse and a mental illness. The author, who has a diagnosis of schizophrenia and has struggled with drugs and after having multiple breakdowns on powerful hallucinogenic he found himself with a mental illness, he wanted to tell his story to warn of drug abuse. He hopes his experiences will be relatable to those who have dealt with mental illness, drug abuse and perhaps give insight in themselves or with a loved one.
Macraven said, “After having experienced a mental breakdown due to drug abuse, I made some substantial, positive changes to my life. It was time to stop depending on self-prescribed chemicals and finally acknowledge that I was in need of professional medical care to treat my schizophrenia. The decision was inevitable, as I had spent enough time in hospital psychiatric wards, actually three times, before I was willing to admit that I have a physical and mental illness. Doctors describe my illness as paranoid schizophrenia and I have now finally admitted that for myself, it is best to be treated by psychiatric experts.”
In the book Macraven wrote, “If the temptation is too great, I would warn of abuse” And, he said, "The only time you hear about the mentally ill is when they are crossing a line, sometimes with a gun.” The author believes that the public needs to gain a more nuanced and accurate view of mental illness. The majority of those with a mental illness are not violent. Ignorance and stereotypes are harmful to everyone and impede effective treatment and recovery.
He explained that he wrote the book, in part, to “clear the ghosts inside of my mind.” He added, “When I began to recover from my last mental crisis, I made a decision to increase my level of education and fluency by reading everything from the classics and to the occult. The most important written works, their styles have inspired me to write.” I read religious books, fiction and the classics.” Caterina added, “I had been studying today and yesterday’s masters for at least thirty years and have gained inspiration from those who are talented, schooled and have a successful writing career.”
Kirkus Reviews has given its critical nod to Vincent Macraven, calling his short stories, “A standout, frequently profound story collection” they also stated Unsettling as, “Fresh and original horror.” Caterina stated he was influenced by the classics.
Vincent Macraven is a self-taught writer, painter and musician and has written more than fifty short stories. His novellas, book of poetry and two novels precede his newest books release, “Autobiography of a Schizophrenic” & “2 O’clock at the Asylum.” Macraven is presently working on his 15th book. He also painted the cover art for two books, both short stories.
