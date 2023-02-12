Belize-American Chamber of Commerce Returns with 7th Annual Trade Mission into Belize
Join leaders and investors from the United States for the organization’s 7th annual bout of sharing the beauty, benefits, and business opportunities in Belize.
I am so honored to work with the leadership of the Chamber, to make this 1st ever inland trade mission a reality for Cayo"”SAN IGNACIO, CAYO, BELIZE, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Belize American Chamber of Commerce (BACC) leads a contingency of business leaders and investors from the United States for the organization’s 7th annual bout of sharing the beauty, benefits, and business opportunities in Belize.
— Macarena Rose
The group welcomes a rigorous itinerary for March 7th through 12th. “This 7th year is even more important because it marks the return time when we started our first Trade Mission in March 2016. In this ‘post-COVID’ recovery, this trip brings folk to Belize to explore and enjoy opportunities and experiences that may expand their visions for their respective organizations, businesses, investments, recreation, and these activities seem imperative at this point in time,” said Michael D. Young, Executive Director and co-founder.
Day one in Belize opens with formal welcomes from multiple municipal officials for the delegates, a scenic and comfortable ride to the West part of the Country, and closes with a warm Welcome Dinner with Mayoral Hospitality, at one of Cayo’s world-renowned exotic & tropical Restaurants in Belize West.
On Wednesday, March 8th, especially marks International Women’s Day, and it will be filled with promising presentations from highly regards representatives within the Country. There, the group will also commemorate, the winners of the previous Belikin “La Ruta Maya River Race”, which will have just been concluded, whereas the organizers will present Consolation Prizes to the winning Group.
Thursday March 9th, is the country’s National Heroes & Benefactors Day, and it is planned to visit the Country’s Capitol, Museums & other Culturally significant artifacts, to learn more about Belize’s Heritage.
“We appreciate the support of the many partners in Belize and the US alike, who work to make this return trip even more impactful and fun.!” said, Mrs. Aria Lightfoot, Policy Analyst for the BACC.
“In Belize, we are making significant strides with spurring bi-lateral economic development from both territories/communities, and attracting a diverse range of individuals & businesses looking to live and expand. There is also great bi-lateral movement, its an exciting time”, added General Counsel & fellow BACC Board Member, Rishma Sooknandan-Eckert, Esq.
Also, you will not want to miss meeting the Twin towns of San Ignacio/Santa Elena's esteemed Mayor, Earl Trapp and Macarena Rose, Broker of Keller Williams Belize for a very special Inaugural event in San Ignacio that will be kicked off in the Belize American Chamber of Commerce's honor!
"When I moved to Belize over 19 years ago, from the U.S.A. it was always my dream to share my home in the Twin towns with the world! I am so honored to work with the leadership of the Chamber, to make this 1st ever inland trade mission a reality for Cayo" emphasized Macarena Rose.
The BACC Inc. is a leader in engaging Community and Economic Development between both nations. We facilitate investment, create opportunities, and link business leaders for bi-partisan win-win partnerships. We represent the interests of various sectors; primarily agriculture, tourism, and renewable energy.
We foster community involvement and engagement in Belize and the United States.
