Bahauddeen Appointed Resort Manager at Hurawalhi

Bahauddeen has been appointed as the Resort Manager of Hurawalhi resort.

Bahauddeen joined the CCR family in October 2018 as Resort Manager at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island. He completed his BTEC National Diploma in Hospitality Management in 1999 and is currently pursuing his MBA in Hospitality and Tourism Management and plan to graduate in February 2023. In his previous role, he served as the Resort Manager of Kudadoo. 

He pursued a career in hospitality in 2000 and worked in various positions, from Bar Manager to Guest Relations Manager at Maldives’ Resorts. In 2017, he was promoted from Front of House Manager to Director of Rooms at Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives. His passion for engagement and holding the Resort Manager position for over four years in Kudadoo Maldives Private Island with outstanding performance makes Bahauddeen the ideal leader for Hurawalhi Maldives.

