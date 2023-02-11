Coconut Shell Powder Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 588.4 Million by 2031, Size, Share and Opportunity Analysis

Increasing popularity and use of synthetic resins glues for industrial applications are likely to supplement for the growth of coconut shell powder market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Coconut Shell Powder Market," The coconut shell powder market was valued at $286.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $588.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Coconut shell powder is made from the most organic and versatile part of the coconut - the shell. In general, coconut shell is known for its high toughness, excellent durability, increased abrasion resistance, and longer life. The shell's chemical composition is similar to that of hard wood, with the exception of higher lignin and lower cellulose content.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱

The application of adhesive resin quickly forms a strong bond to aid the adhesion process. The application of high-performance adhesive resin increases the cohesive strength, causing the adhesive resin market to grow during the forecast period. Thus, increasing popularity and use of synthetic resins glues for industrial applications are likely to supplement for the growth of coconut shell powder market during the forecast period.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

The players operating in the coconut shell powder industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, remain competitive in the market, and gain coconut shell powder market opportunities. The key players profiled in coconut shell powder industry include New Century Vietnam Organic Company Ltd., OHM Trishul Bio Process, Rich Moon Co., Ltd, Vijayanagar Food & Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd., VietDelta Ltd., Coco Green (Pvt) Ltd., Coco Land Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., Consarc (Pvt) Ltd., Gournish Traders, Umang Pharmatech Pvt. Ltd., and Bali Coco.

According to the coconut shell powder market analysis, region wise, Asia-pacific has been gaining a significant share in the global coconut shell powder market size and is expected its share throughout coconut shell powder market forecast period. Rapid industrial expansion in the region and growing use of coconut shell powder as an absorbent in water treatment activities in the production of activated carbon with further multiple applications in industries are likely to supplement the Asia-Pacific coconut shell powder market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the high production of coconut in Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region is a major growth driver for the Asia-Pacific coconut shell powder market during the forecast period.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> The coconut shell powder market size was valued at $286.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $588.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%

during the forecast period.

-> In 2021, depending on application, the activated carbon segment was valued at $66.6 million, accounting for 23.2% of the global coconut shell powder

market share.

-> In 2021, depending on sales channel, the offline segment was valued at $209.0 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%.

-> In 2021, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $80.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the

forecast period

Coconut shell flour is made from the shells of fully matured nuts that have been cleaned completely of pithy matter and ground into crumbs. These pieces are subjected to continuous grinding in grinding mills, and the ground mass is finally thrown out in various mesh sizes after passing through cyclones and vibratory sieves with phosphor-bronze mesh.

