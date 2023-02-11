Global Infection Control Market Key Players and Growth to reach USD 58.3 billion by 2027
PUNE, INDIA, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Infection Control Market refers to the industry that provides products and services aimed at preventing the spread of infectious diseases. These products and services are used in a variety of settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, dental clinics, and other healthcare facilities.
ReportsnReports
The market for infection control is expected to grow due to increasing concerns over the spread of infectious diseases, particularly in healthcare settings. This is driven by factors such as aging populations, increased global travel, and the emergence of new and highly contagious diseases.
Get a Free Sample Copy of the Global Infection Control Market Research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1262833
The global infection control market is projected to reach USD 58.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 50.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for infection control, driven by the rapidly growing healthcare industry in countries such as China and India. North America and Europe are also significant markets for infection control, driven by their mature healthcare systems and a high level of awareness of infection control practices.
Key players in the Infection Control market
The key players operating in the infection control market include Pal International (UK), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Sotera Health Company (US), MMM Group (Germany), Matachana Group (Spain), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Metrex Research LLC (US), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Melag Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Miele Group (Germany), Systec GmbH (Germany), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab, Inc. (US),3M Company (US), MEDALKAN (Greece), Dr. Schumacher GmbH (Germany), Contec,Inc.(US), Continental Equipment Company (US), Steris Plc (US), Acto GmbH (Germany), C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipment (Italy), Spire Integrated Solutions (US), Consolidated Sterilizer Systems (US), Ultrawave (UK), and ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada).
Direct Purchase of the Global Infection Control Market Research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1262833
Overall, the infection control market offers significant growth opportunities, driven by increasing concerns over the spread of infectious diseases and the need for effective infection control measures in healthcare settings.
Ganesh Pardeshi
ReportsnReports
+1 347 333 3771
ganesh.pardeshi@reportsandreports.com