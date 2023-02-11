Red Wine Market Expected to Reach USD 278.5 Billion by 2028 | Top Players such as - Carlyle Group, Brown-Forman

The consumption of healthy organic red wine is estimated to gain traction in the near future which is projected to propel the growth of the red wine market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Red Wine Market by Product Type, Pricing, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” The red wine market size was valued at $182.0 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $278.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Red wine is an alcoholic beverage which is produced by fermenting the dark grapes and the color of the red wine vary from light to dark depending over the acid present in the wine. The color of the wine determines the age of the red wine. The darker the color the older the wine; this occurs due to the reaction between the molecules present in the wine due to aging.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13769

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱

Recent years have seen consumer inclination toward organic, natural, and GMO free products. As a result, demand for organic red wine has gained huge popularity particularly in the last few years. Leading players are continuously upgrading their product offerings with organic and Non-GMO certified wine thus fostering the red wine market growth. For instance, Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs unveiled organic red wine. These wines are USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO Project verified red wine made without any chemicals or fillers.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

Some of the major players profiled in the red wine market analysis include The Carlyle Group, Brown-Forman, Campari Group, Castel Winery Plc., Caviro sca, Constellation Brands, Inc., Rémy Cointreau, The Wine Group, Treasury Wine Estates, and Viña Concha y Toro.

𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥 - 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 & 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/86de84b6620d5148c0bc904fe2e7ae73

The red wine market is segmented on the basis of product type, pricing, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into cabernet sauvignon wine, merlot wine, syrah/shiraz wine, and others. By pricing, the market is divided into mass and premium. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into on-trade and off-trade. Region wise the market is categorized into North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Portugal. and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> By product type, the cabernet sauvignon segment will remain the mostly demanded red wine in the market, and is expected to gain market share in the

coming years.

-> By distribution channel, the off trade segment is the dominating segments for Red wine and it is expected to gain market share in the coming years.

-> By region, Europe dominates in terms of the global Red wine market share, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

-> Red wine market trends are inclining more towards organic and biodynamic red.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13769

Red wine occupies 11.9% of the alcoholic beverages market share which shows that there are multiple substitutes for red wine and the consumers are willingly consuming other alcoholic beverages which is hampering the growth of the red wine market.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Alcohol Gummies Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alcohol-gummies-market-A31830

Malt Ingredient Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/malt-ingredient-market-A16952

Organic Wine Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-wine-market-A10965

Malt Drink Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/malt-drink-market-A11004

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.