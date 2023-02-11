Red Sauce Market growing at a CAGR of 6.1% - Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Future scope By 2031

The red sauce industry is segmented on the basis of packaging type, nature, distribution channel, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Red Sauce Market," The red sauce market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Red sauce is a tomato-based product that is thicker than tomato juice but not as thick as tomato puree. Generally, adding herbs, spices, onion, and garlic enhances the flavor of the dish. Most grocery stores sell red sauce in commercial cans. It is used in many different cuisines and as the foundation for other sauces. The texture and flavor intensity of tomato paste, tomato puree, and tomato sauce varies across the globe and boosts the red sauce market opportunity to generate revenue. The flavor is more intense when the consistency is thicker.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱

The consistency of tomato sauce varies from thin to thick, with tomato paste being the thickest and due to its consistency the tomato sauce preferred across the globe. In addition, using red sauce in multiple cuisines is one of the growing red sauce market trends.

Despite the fact that tomatoes are typically safe to eat, some people may face side effects with the consumption. A few issues tomatoes might cause include acid reflux, intolerance-related effects, and muscle aches. In addition, lycopene is regarded as being safe, because it offers a number of advantages.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

According to the red sauce market analysis, the major players operating in the global red sauce are Chilzo, General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, Victoria, Organicville, Newman’s Own, ConAgra Foods, Mezzetta Family Co., Campbell Soup Company, Barilla, Ragu, Goya Foods, Mutti, Rao’s Homemade and Cento Fine Foods.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 i.e., $1012.9 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1767.1 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.8%. According to the WorldAtlas, California produces 255,388 thousand centum weights (cwt) of tomatoes each year. As a result, it is recognized as one of the top tomato growers worldwide and the country's top tomato producing state. More specifically, California produces 95% of the tomatoes grown in the U.S. and around one-third of the tomatoes farmed globally. The North American region dominates the red sauce market as a result of all these factors.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> The global red sauce market was valued at $ 3,107.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $ 5,574.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1 % from

2021 to 2031.

-> By packaging type, the bottles segment was the highest contributor to the red sauce market size, with $ 1,333.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach

$ 2,369 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

-> By region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,012.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,767.1 million by 2031,

with a CAGR of 5.8% in the red sauce market forecast year..

By distribution channel, the indirect sales segment was the largest share in 2021 and are expected to have the largest market share in 2031. Rising urbanization, an increase in the number of people in the working class, and affordable costs all contribute to the popularity of indirect sales. These sales formats often have competitive pricing and are located in convenient locations where customers can buy products. As a result, customers may complete all of their shopping needs under one roof.

