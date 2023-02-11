Global Report on Instant Dry Yeast Market Size & Share Worth USD 1,273.50 Million, to Record a 7.6% CAGR by 2030

Instant dry yeast can be easily substitute to regular active dry yeast and reduce rise time.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Instant Dry Yeast Market by Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,”

The instant dry yeast market size is expected to reach $1,273.50 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. Instant yeast is more finely ground than active dry yeast. Marketed as dissolving and activating more quickly (thus the instant part), it is nearly identical to active dry. It is also known as bread machine yeast, rapid-rise yeast or quick-rise yeast.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱

According to the instant dry yeast market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is growing at highest CAGR growth rate and is estimated to reach $349.2 million by 2030. E-commerce distribution of the instant dry yeast is gaining major popularity owing to proliferation of internet of things at commercial level. Convenient and easy transportation and globalization promoting the growth of the online distribution of the business to business products such as raw material. Furthermore, growing consumption of the instant dry yeast through household and small industries and hotels and restaurants are expected to boost the demand through various e-commerce platforms including Amazon, eBay, Ali Express, and Walmart.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

The players operating in the instant dry yeast industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Lesaffre, Hagold Hefe Gmbh, Asmussen Gmbh, ACH Food Companies, Inc, Fleischmann's Yeast, LALLEMAND Inc, AB Mauri Food, Pakmaya, Angel Yeast and Keliff'.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific instant dry yeast market is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Increase in investments by several small and midsized food manufacturing companies in developing countries supports the growth of the market. The major drivers of the Asia-Pacific instant dry yeast market are presence of high population base, changes in taste & preferences of consumers, and surge in number of fast food chains/trucks.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> The Instant Dry Yeast market was valued at $619.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,273.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

-> By packaging type, the bottle segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

-> In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment was valued at $379.2 million, accounting for 28.4% of the global instant dry yeast market share.

-> By end user, the household segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

-> In 2020, the U.K. was the most prominent market in Europe, and is projected to reach $122.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

