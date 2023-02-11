Global Automotive Backup Camera Market 2022 to 2028: Players Include Robert Bosch, Stonkam, Valeo and ZF Friedrichshafen

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Backup Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive backup camera market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.59% during 2022-2028.

An automotive backup camera, also known as a rear-view camera, refers to a video camera attached to the rear of a vehicle. It is specifically designed to prevent a backup collision and assist the driver in reversing the vehicle safely. It is connected to a display screen that turns on automatically when the car is shifted into the reverse gear and shows real-time video of the area behind the vehicle.

In recent years, automotive backup camera systems have gained traction as they provide better visibility and prevent crashes and accidents by alleviating the rear blind spots. Nowadays, manufacturers are offering automotive backup camera systems with sensors in the rear bumper to detect objects behind the vehicle.

The increasing number of fatalities during the reversing of vehicles and the rising concerns regarding the safety of passengers and pedestrians represent the primary factors driving the market growth.

Besides this, the emerging applications of automotive backup camera systems in commercial vehicles, such as tow trucks and trailers, that cover a larger area on the road and require assistance while parking or reversing are catalyzing the product demand.

Additionally, governments of various countries are introducing stringent regulations mandating the installation of backup cameras in all new passenger vehicles to reduce the risk to pedestrians from accidents while reversing vehicles. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, several leading manufacturers are heavily investing in the development of innovative product variants to expand their customer base and maintain a competitive edge in the market. Other factors, including the surging sales of high-end automobiles, inflating consumer disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Backup Camera Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Vehicle

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Commercial Vehicle

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Position

7.1 Surface Mounted

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Flush Mounted

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 License Mounted

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aftermarket

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

