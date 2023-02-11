Lawsuit filed for Investors with substantial Losses in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) shares announced by the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) shares.

Investors who suffered losses in excess of $200,000 with shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 11, 2023.

On February 10, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents the were issued in connection with the Company’s July 23, 2021 IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the plaintiff alleges that between July 23, 2021 and December 9, 2022, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents of the IPO and that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that CB-010’s treatment effect was not as durable as Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, CB-010’s clinical and commercial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements between July 23, 2021 and December 9, 2022 were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



