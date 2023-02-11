Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market Is Expected to Generate USD 5.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Technological advancement is serving as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global bronchial thermoplasty catheter market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global bronchial thermoplasty catheter market, owing to reduced patients visits at hospitals for other diseases. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bronchial thermoplasty catheter market garnered $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $5.4 billion CAGR 5.0% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments covered End user and region Drivers Increasing domestic income Opportunities Technological advancement Restraints Government restrictions on product approval

Impact of Covid-19 on Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global bronchial thermoplasty catheter market, owing to reduced patients visits at hospitals for other diseases.

During pandemic, hospitals, clinics and other healthcare centers were completely filled by corona patients, due to which, the healthcare professionals were forced to refuse accepting patients with other illnesses.

Also, severe asthma treatment with bronchial thermoplasty catheter is an expensive procedure and in pandemic time, many people suffered from financial crunches. This factor negatively impacted the market growth.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global bronchial thermoplasty catheter market based on end user and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global bronchial thermoplasty catheter market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.07% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global bronchial thermoplasty catheter market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period.

Leading market player of the global bronchial thermoplasty catheter market analyzed in the research is Boston Scientific Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global bronchial thermoplasty catheter market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

