Changes coming to TSA checkpoints at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of a new TSA checkpoint opening in Terminal 1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).
A new four-lane checkpoint will be located at the makai end of Terminal 1, Lobby 3, and will open Saturday, Feb.18, 2023.
Ahead of the opening TSA pre-check will move.
Here is the schedule for the next few weeks:
- Sunday, Feb. 12, TSA pre-check will be relocated to the Mauka Concourse checkpoint.
- Monday, Feb. 13, TSA old checkpoint 1 will be decommissioned after the morning shift.
- Friday, Feb. 17, new makai checkpoint blessing at 9 a.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 18, 6 a.m., full operations at makai checkpoint
- Saturday, Feb. 18, week-long testing of makai checkpoint.
- Sunday, Feb. 26, the new makai checkpoint will begin operational hours from 4:15 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.
The old TSA checkpoint layout and the new setup can be compared below
The old checkpoint will become an exit only for anyone leaving the sanitized area of Terminal 1 and additional bathrooms will be constructed.
###