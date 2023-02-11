Submit Release
Changes coming to TSA checkpoints at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Posted on Feb 10, 2023 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of a new TSA checkpoint opening in Terminal 1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

A new four-lane checkpoint will be located at the makai end of Terminal 1, Lobby 3, and will open Saturday, Feb.18, 2023.

Ahead of the opening TSA pre-check will move.

Here is the schedule for the next few weeks:

  • Sunday, Feb. 12, TSA pre-check will be relocated to the Mauka Concourse checkpoint.
  • Monday, Feb. 13, TSA old checkpoint 1 will be decommissioned after the morning shift.
  • Friday, Feb. 17, new makai checkpoint blessing at 9 a.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 18, 6 a.m., full operations at makai checkpoint
  • Saturday, Feb. 18, week-long testing of makai checkpoint.
  • Sunday, Feb. 26, the new makai checkpoint will begin operational hours from 4:15 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The old TSA checkpoint layout and the new setup can be compared below

Old Terminal 1 setup

New Terminal 1 setup

The old checkpoint will become an exit only for anyone leaving the sanitized area of Terminal 1 and additional bathrooms will be constructed.

###

