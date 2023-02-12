Business Minder Media publishes the design of XRP Black Box Trading

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Minder Media is pleased to publish the conceptual design of an XRP Black Box that is currently in production.

The unique approach allows any seasoned developer and investor to build an automated trading black box of his/her own. Instead of focusing on identifying chart patterns and making predictions with market conditions, news, and public sentiment taking into consideration, the company's approach focuses on following existing traders and their trading activities and determining profitability based on extensive historical data analysis. The process can be broken down into:

1. Identifying and tracking investors & traders to follow

2. Tracking the price and market capitalization of the XRP cryptocurrency

3. Running simulations with account and market data

4. Making trades automatically via supported APIs

"A black box like this is now possible because everything about the cryptocurrency used (XRP in this case) is transparent, open to the public, widely adopted and traded," said Aaron, founder of Business Minder Media, "the same approach can be applied to any other cryptocurrency as long as it shares the same characteristics, market penetration, and API capabilities. We are not financial advisors, and developers interested in building out projects like this should understand the risks involved in automated trading."

The full documentation, including a video demonstration of the program running a simulation and performing data analysis, has been published online at https://www.businessminder.net/xrp/blackbox-trading

About Business Minder Media

Business Minder Media is a group of consultants with industry experience and knowledge in various business sectors, providing consultation and project management services to help businesses and organizations grow online and offline. The company specializes in user experience, sales and promotions, operations, marketing, web design, and web development.

For more information on the company, services, and current projects, visit the company website at https://www.businessminder.net