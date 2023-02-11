Submit Release
Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Landberg’s Travel to Qatar, Saudi Arabia

Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg will travel to Qatar and Saudi Arabia February 11-16.  In Qatar, he will lead a U.S. delegation as part of the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue to engage with senior Qatari officials to discuss counterterrorism and law enforcement cooperation across a broad range of issues, including the global campaign to defeat ISIS and combating the financing of terrorism.

In Saudi Arabia, Acting Coordinator Landberg will join a senior U.S. delegation to participate in the U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council Counterterrorism Working Group Meetings.

