Submit Release
News Search

There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,352 in the last 365 days.

Second public consultation on the EPO Observatory

10 February 2023

Observatory consultation keyvisual

The European Patent Office (EPO) is holding a public consultation to gather input from stakeholders and include their diverse viewpoints in the first biennial Work Plan (2023-2025) of its Observatory on Patents and Technology. The Observatory will contribute to a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of important issues related to the future of innovation and technology, and their impact on the patent system.

The first Work Plan will outline the topics covered by the Observatory as well as the activities and tools it plans to implement, ranging from calls for interest, consultations, awareness-raising campaigns, online seminars, educational activities and the development of a digital library.  It will list the priorities for the Observatory on Patents and Technology ready for its launch in the second half of 2023.

This consultation will run until Friday 10 March and is open to all interested stakeholders and experts of the innovation ecosystem. The EPO encourages participation from a broad community of innovation experts and not only IP specialists.

The launch of the Observatory also follows approval of the EPO's Administrative Council in June 2022. The concept for the Observatory and the proposal tabled to the Council was developed using feedback gathered from a first online consultation that was run in February 2022.

Further information:

You just read:

Second public consultation on the EPO Observatory

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.