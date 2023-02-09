Second public consultation on the EPO Observatory

10 February 2023

The European Patent Office (EPO) is holding a public consultation to gather input from stakeholders and include their diverse viewpoints in the first biennial Work Plan (2023-2025) of its Observatory on Patents and Technology. The Observatory will contribute to a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of important issues related to the future of innovation and technology, and their impact on the patent system.

The first Work Plan will outline the topics covered by the Observatory as well as the activities and tools it plans to implement, ranging from calls for interest, consultations, awareness-raising campaigns, online seminars, educational activities and the development of a digital library. It will list the priorities for the Observatory on Patents and Technology ready for its launch in the second half of 2023.

This consultation will run until Friday 10 March and is open to all interested stakeholders and experts of the innovation ecosystem. The EPO encourages participation from a broad community of innovation experts and not only IP specialists.

The launch of the Observatory also follows approval of the EPO's Administrative Council in June 2022. The concept for the Observatory and the proposal tabled to the Council was developed using feedback gathered from a first online consultation that was run in February 2022.

