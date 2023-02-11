Submit Release
Interagency Delegation Travels to Saudi Arabia

A senior U.S. government delegation will travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in the U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Working Group meetings on February 13-16.  The delegation will convene in Riyadh – which hosts the GCC Secretariat’s headquarters – with representatives from the GCC member states’ governments and the Secretariat to discuss shared priorities.

The U.S. delegation will be led by Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley, Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Acting U.S. Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Christopher Landberg, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul.  They will be accompanied by other senior civilian and military leaders.

The three Working Group meetings will focus on three priority sets: Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Maritime Security, Iran,  and Counterterrorism.  These meetings demonstrate the United States’ and GCC members shared commitment to advancing regional security and stability through cooperation across a range of issues.

