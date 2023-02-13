Mountain Peaks Family Practice Provides Tips for Better Wintertime Health

Winter can be a difficult time to stay healthy, especially with the extensive cold weather and indoor gatherings.

OREM, UTAH, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter can be a difficult time to stay healthy, especially with the freezing weather across the country and a return to indoor gatherings. But with a few simple tips, staying healthy and enjoying the season doesn't have to be hard. Here are five tips for staying healthy this winter:

1. Get plenty of sleep: Sleep is essential for keeping your body and mind healthy. Make sure you get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

2. Eat a balanced diet: Eating a balanced diet is key to staying healthy. Make sure you include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet.

“Getting enough sleep and eating a balanced diet are essential for staying healthy this winter,” said Dr. Robert Durrans, lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice.

3. Exercise regularly: Exercise is important for staying healthy. Try to get some form of exercise at least three times a week.

4. Take time for yourself: Taking time for yourself is important for maintaining your mental health. Make sure you take time to relax and do something you enjoy.

5. Get a flu shot: Getting a flu shot is one of the best ways to protect yourself from the flu this winter.

“Exercising regularly and taking time for yourself are important for maintaining your mental health," said Durrans. “If you haven't yet, getting a flu shot is one of the best ways to protect yourself from the flu this winter. These tips can help you stay healthy this winter, but it’s important to talk to your doctor about what’s best for you."

