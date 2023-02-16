Submit Release
Healthcare advocate, former CA State Assemblymember Mary Hayashi Joins Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass's Transition Team

Healthcare advocate and former California State Assemblymember Mary Hayashi

Former California State Assemblymember Mary Hayashi Brings Extensive Healthcare Experience to Mayor Karen Bass's Transition Team in Los Angeles.

I am honored to serve on Mayor Bass’s transition advisory team and help her identify the best possible talent for positions in the Mayor’s Office and the City’s Boards and Commissions.”
— Mary Hayashi
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare advocate and former California State Assemblymember Mary Hayashi has been selected to serve on the transition advisory team of Mayor Karen Bass, joining a group of prominent community and political figures, including Dolores Huerta and Yvonne Wheeler. https://jobs.lamayor.org/mayoral-transition-advisory-team

Hayashi will serve on the business and social innovation subcommittee, prioritizing the city’s economic development agenda. As a healthcare advocate, Hayashi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the advisory team and is well-positioned to assist Mayor Bass in shaping the economic future.

"I am honored to serve on Mayor Bass’s transition advisory team and help her identify the best possible talent for positions in the Mayor’s Office and the City’s Boards and Commissions," Hayashi said.

The transition advisory team identifies and recommends the best possible talent for critical positions in the Mayor's Office and the City's Boards and Commissions. The team will play a crucial advisory role in shaping the future of Los Angeles and ensuring the city continues to grow and thrive.

If you have the skills and commitment to the city’s needs, please apply at https://jobs.lamayor.org/apply/boards-commissions/list.

About Mary Hayashi:
Mary Hayashi is a healthcare advocate and former California State Assemblymember. She has a proven track record of working on behalf of her community and has been recognized for her commitment to improving the lives of those she serves.

