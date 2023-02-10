Submit Release
Winter feeding update for Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game with input from the Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) initiated winter-feeding actions on the east and west sides of Bear Lake on Feb. 3.  Since then, several new feed sites for deer and elk have been added in the region.

Idaho Fish and Game will not be feeding every deer and every elk in every canyon.  Using winter-feeding criteria and input from WFAC members, Fish and Game will focus efforts on locations where feeding will address concerns with struggling animals, conflicts with animals in haystacks and feedlines, and public safety concerns with animals on highways and roads. Other factors considered when selecting feeding sites include number of animals reached, accessibility, sufficient distance from roads and highways, and seclusion from public disturbance. All feed sites are located on private property except where noted below.

Idaho Fish and Game thanks those federal, state, and county agencies as well as private landowners and volunteers that have provided assistance with feeding operations so far.

Summary of current feeding sites authorized by Idaho Fish and Game:

Deer:

  • Bear Lake State Park on east side of Bear Lake (2 locations)
  • West side of Bear Lake (2 locations)
  • Indian Creek/Dry Canyon
  • Montpelier Canyon
  • Bloomington Canyon 
  • St. Charles (lands managed by United States Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands)

Elk:

  • Banks Valley 
  • Liberty area
  • Stockton Canyon
  • Dayton area

Additional feed sites have been identified and prioritized in the Southeast Region.  Idaho Fish and Game will begin feeding at new high priority locations after the next supply of feed is received on Feb. 15.

Idaho Fish and Game will continue to regularly meet with WFAC members to monitor winter conditions and current winter-feeding actions, and to assess other locations throughout the region that may be candidates for feeding sites. 

Please check Idaho Fish and Game’s website at idfg.idaho.gov and the Southeast Region Idaho Fish and Game Facebook page @idfg.southeast for winter feeding updates every Friday.

