Global Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tool Market research Report 2023 - Automation and Robotization to Ensure Industrywide Streamlining and Increase Future Growth Potential

New technological advances in life science instrumentation and research tools include the enhancement of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, digital PCR, and a wide range of informatics, robotics, and automated solutions. These improve workflow, facilitate and automate tasks, and make better use of workspaces in every area of industry.

The study will help providers understand key trends emerging in the market (for the various segments and in different geographical regions).

It provides information on the state of the market and estimates its growth for the next 5 years, with opportunities to enhance it. In addition, the analytics covers major vendors, their market concentration and wide portfolio, and the various areas of their expertise and leadership.

The analytics aims to guide providers of life science instruments and research tools by mapping strategic priorities and developing new capabilities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in this market, based on current and expected numbers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Instrumentation and Research Tools Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Key Companies to Watch

Life Science Instruments and Research Tools Ecosystem

Revenue Forecast by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Forecast Analysis by Business Segment

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Type of Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Type of Product

Forecast Analysis by Type of Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Emerging Economies

Growth Opportunity 2: Portable Instruments

Growth Opportunity 3: Automation of Sample Preparation

Growth Opportunity 4: Switching to Connected and Smart Labs

Connected Lab Ecosystem

Connected Lab Solutions (Internet of Lab Things or IoLT)-Implementation Journey

Growth Opportunity 5: sgRNAs for CRISPR-based gene editing

Growth Opportunity 6: eCommerce Solutions

Drivers for eCommerce Model Adoption

Future of Digital Customer Lifecycle

eCommerce-Life Science Research Customer Lifecycle

4. Next Steps

