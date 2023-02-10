CIBT Education Group Inc. Reports Director Election Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / CIBT Education Group Inc. MBAMBAIF ("CIBT") reports the director election voting results from its annual general meeting held today. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated January 3, 2023, were elected. Proxy voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Morris Chen 99.76% 0.24% Toby Chu 90.83% 9.17% Tony David 99.76% 0.24% Derek Feng 99.76% 0.24% May Hsu 99.76% 0.24% Troy Rice 99.76% 0.24% Shane Weir 99.78% 0.22%

Please see the report of voting results filed today under CIBT's profile on SEDAR for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of Canada's largest education and student housing investment companies focused on the domestic and global education market since 1994. CIBT owns business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 41 locations in Canada and abroad. Its education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College Corp. ("SSCC") (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College ("SSLC"), Vancouver International College Career Campus ("VIC") and CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp. ("CIBT China"). CIBT offers over 150 educational programs in healthcare, business management, e-commerce, cyber-security, hotel management, and language training through these schools. In 2022, CIBT serviced over 10,000 domestic and international students through its educational and rental housing subsidiaries.

CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("GECH"), an investment holding and development Company focused on education-related real estate such as student-centric rental apartments, a hotel and education super-centres. Under the GEC® brand, GECH provides accommodation services to 90 schools in Metro Vancouver, serving 3,000 students from 71 countries. The total portfolio and development budget under the GEC® brand near $1.3 billion.

CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance Inc. ("GEA") and Irix Design Group Inc. ("IRIX"). GEA recruits international students for elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

For more information, contact:

Toby Chu

Chairman, President & CEO

CIBT Education Group, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 318 or | Email: info@cibt.net

