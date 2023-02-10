Chord Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call for February 23, 2023

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. CHRD ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Fourth Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Fourth Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/6Gpr03Mlqn8

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061

Conference ID: 9607643

Website: www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, March 2, 2023 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529

Intl. replay: 412-317-0088

Replay access: 6916568

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

February 27, 2023: Credit Suisse Annual Vail Summit

March 7, 2023: J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

March 21-22, 2023: Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.

Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

