Governor Abbott Announces City Of Granbury As 40th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

February 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Granbury, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as the 40th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“I congratulate the City of Granbury on becoming the 40th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Granbury and across every region to ensure our communities have the tools needed to grow and prosper.”

“I am very excited for my hometown of Granbury to be named a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Brian Birdwell. “Granbury has a rich history of music and culture dating all the way back to 1886 when the Granbury Opera House was first erected. I thank Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office for recognizing Granbury with this designation that will help our music industry grow and thrive.”

“I am thrilled that House District 59's own Granbury is the 40th community to receive this prestigious Music Friendly Texas designation,” said Representative Shelby Slawson. “Granbury has a rich culture, attracting tourism with their historic town square and unique festivals year round. This designation sends a clear signal to musicians and tourists alike that the City of Granbury is serious about fostering the arts.”

“Since the inception of TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, it has been a goal of mine for the City of Granbury to receive this recognition,” said Granbury City Manager Chris Coffman. “The music ecosystem this program promotes will increase tourism and allow local musicians to excel in their career goals without having to leave the area. Texas music is unique, has its own following, and is continually growing. I am so proud of our team in acquiring this new designation.”

“Becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community through TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program will provide Granbury a network for growing our thriving music industry,” said Visit Granbury Director Tammy Dooley. “Granbury has a new music ‘vibe,’ and more and more visitors are seeking a music experience. Our new Jazz Festival is a great example of how music can bring tourism to a city. We invite everyone to come see what Granbury’s music is all about!”

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Texas designation at a community celebration cohosted by Visit Granbury at their Annual Jazz Fest on February 25.

Granbury Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, February 25

1:15 PM

Hewlett Park, 650 E Pearl St, Granbury, TX 76048

For more information, visit: facebook.com/events/950168765952551

Media inquiries may be directed to: Tammy Dooley, tdooley@granbury.org, 254-897-9533, or Kristen Gibson, kgibson@granbury.org, 817-894-9141

Granbury becomes the 40th Texas city to receive the official Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation, joining Abilene, Alpine, Arlington, Austin, Bastrop, Brenham, Bryan, Conroe, Dallas, Denison, Denton, Dripping Springs, Edinburg, El Paso, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Harker Heights, Houston, Lindale, Lubbock, Marshall, McAllen, McKinney, Nacogdoches, New Braunfels, Odessa, Port Aransas, Round Rock, Salado, San Angelo, San Antonio, San Marcos, Selma, Stephenville, Victoria, Vidor, Waco, Waxahachie, and Wimberley.

Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office (TMO) in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. For more than 30 years, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.