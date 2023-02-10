Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,313 in the last 365 days.

Oregon Attorney General Announces Criminal Investigation Involving OLCC

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced today that the Criminal Division of her agency, the Oregon Department of Justice, is opening a criminal investigation into the matter involving ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission ( OLCC) and possibly others.

In light of this decision, the civil investigation requested Wednesday by Governor Kotek will be delayed until the completion of the criminal investigation.

You just read:

Oregon Attorney General Announces Criminal Investigation Involving OLCC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.