Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced today that the Criminal Division of her agency, the Oregon Department of Justice, is opening a criminal investigation into the matter involving ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission ( OLCC) and possibly others.
In light of this decision, the civil investigation requested Wednesday by Governor Kotek will be delayed until the completion of the criminal investigation.
Oregon Attorney General Announces Criminal Investigation Involving OLCC
