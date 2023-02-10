Surplus Network now offers free desktop valuation on surplus inventory

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surplus Network is pleased to announce the offering of free desktop valuation on surplus inventory, where businesses and organizations can utilize the website to upload their inventory list and request a free valuation on their surplus assets.

"We acquire inventory in bulk" said Aaron, spokesperson of the Surplus Network, "large or small, we are ready to respond within 5 business days."

The surplus acquisition program is designed to help businesses and organizations maximize recovery from their surplus inventory. "It is one of the quickest asset recovery methods on surplus inventory that is costing businesses every day," said Aaron.

On the website - https://www.surplus.net/free-valuation - users can complete a quick survey and upload their inventory list in Excel or CSV format to complete a free valuation request.

For more information, visit the company website https://www.surplus.net

