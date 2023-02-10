There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,307 in the last 365 days.
Condemning Today’s Terrorist Attack in Jerusalem
February 10, 2023, 22:14 GMT
We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attack on civilians, including children, at a bus stop in Jerusalem and express our condolences to the families of those killed. The deliberate targeting of innocent civilians is repugnant and unconscionable. The United States extends our deepest sympathies to the injured, and we stand firmly with them in the face of this attack.
