Secretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Colonna

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. They discussed ongoing support to the people and government of Ukraine as they fight back against Russia’s brutal war. They also discussed mutual concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and ongoing human rights violations. Secretary Blinken emphasized deep concern over the escalation of Israeli-Palestinian tensions, reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution, and briefed Foreign Minister Colonna on his recent visit to Israel and the West Bank. The two also discussed ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.