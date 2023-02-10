Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to India

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Mumbai, Pune, and New Delhi February 13-17. In the context of our strategic cooperation and India’s G-20 Presidency, the Assistant Secretary will further cooperation on the clean energy transition, energy security, and increased energy access across South Asia. While in Mumbai, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will meet with private sector leaders to foster the deployment of renewable energy sources. In Pune, he will visit American-invested clean energy manufacturing and technology centers and speak to entrepreneurs and students at the College of Engineering Pune. In New Delhi, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will hold bilateral meetings with Indian officials, participate in the 2023 Tata-Hoover India-U.S. Symposium, and take part in a conversation with women leaders in energy.

For further media information, please contact ENR-PD-Clearances@state.gov