Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,371 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to India

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Mumbai, Pune, and New Delhi February 13-17.  In the context of our strategic cooperation and India’s G-20 Presidency, the Assistant Secretary will further cooperation on the clean energy transition, energy security, and  increased energy access across South Asia.  While in Mumbai, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will meet with private sector leaders to foster the deployment of renewable energy sources.  In Pune, he will visit American-invested clean energy manufacturing and technology centers and speak to entrepreneurs and students at the College of Engineering Pune.  In New Delhi, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will hold bilateral meetings with Indian officials, participate in the 2023 Tata-Hoover India-U.S. Symposium, and take part in a conversation with women leaders in energy.

For further media information, please contact ENR-PD-Clearances@state.gov

You just read:

Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to India

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.