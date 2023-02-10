Foreign Service Institute Director Polaschik Travels to France and Jordan

Director of the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) Joan Polaschik will travel to Paris, France and Amman, Jordan February 12-17 to advance FSI’s efforts to ready the Department’s workforce for the mission demands of today and tomorrow through training and career-long learning opportunities.

In Paris, Ambassador Polaschik will attend a meeting of the Strategic Advisory Council of the French Diplomatic School, FSI’s counterpart in France. In Amman, she will engage with Jordanian government counterparts and FSI’s training partners to discuss best practices for diplomatic training. In both cities, she also will meet with constituencies from U.S. missions to discuss emerging learning needs and how best FSI can meet them. For more information, please contact FSI-SCPU_Mailbox@state.gov.