WISCONSIN, February 10 - An Act to repeal 41.11 (5), 41.12 (3) and 41.24 (3); and to amend 41.11 (1) (h) of the statutes; Relating to: modifying the Department of Tourism's reporting duties and repealing requirements to distribute cheese, submit a financial statement, and use famous residents in marketing.
Status: A - Tourism
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab23
You just read:
AB23 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Tourism - 2023-02-10
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.