CANADA, February 10 - School Staff Appreciation Week, February 13 – 17, gives everyone the chance to recognize the invaluable work that all staff in the education system do every day to benefit children’s learning and well-being.

“I encourage all Islanders to celebrate and thank education staff for going above and beyond to improve the lives of students and positively impact their futures. The hard work and ongoing commitment to the health and success of our students is always greatly appreciated.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

There are over 4000 staff working in public schools across the Island, including administrators, teachers, administrative assistants, educational assistants, youth service workers, counsellors, student well-being teams, bus drivers, custodians and more.

“School staff work hard and have a huge influence on all Island students by creating a safe, impactful, and welcoming school environment,” says PEI Home and School Federation president Dionne Tuplin. “In recognition of this vital role, home and school associations across the Island are encouraged to find ways to thank school staff for their contributions. Thank you for all that you do. Your contributions have not gone unnoticed.”

Home and school associations are organizing activities to thank all those who inspire, encourage, teach and care for Island students. To get involved, find and contact a local home and school association at PEI Home and School Association

