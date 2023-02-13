Mike Luntz Team Partners with RedKey Realty Leaders to Support Business Expansion
Brokerage helps top producing agent team focus on closing more sales
We created RedKey to help entrepreneurial agents grow and to provide the backend support they need to help them shine and serve their clients at the highest level.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedKey Realty Leaders, a St. Louis-based independent real estate agency, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Mike Luntz Team. The Mike Luntz Team has over 40 years of combined real estate experience producing over $300 million in sales volume in the past 10 years. They are consistently top producing agents in the St. Louis market.
— Jill Butler, Founder and CEO - RedKey Realty Leaders
Previously the broker of record for an independent brokerage, Luntz has now chosen to collaborate with RedKey to help expand his business. “I was looking for additional business support for my team,” said Luntz. “I have long-standing relationships with many members of the leadership team and agents at RedKey, including their great Broker, Shawn Kelsey.” Luntz adds, “With the changes in the real estate market last year, it became clear to our team that it was time to make the jump.”
Jill Butler, Founder and CEO of RedKey Realty Leaders, built her brokerage to serve agents just like Mike. “We are thrilled to partner with Mike and his team,” she said. “We created RedKey to help entrepreneurial agents grow and to provide the backend support they need to help them shine and serve their clients at the highest level. Mike is that outstanding ideal real estate leader who is laser focused on growth and service.”
“RedKey offers all the things my agents need,” said Luntz. “From reputable broker support to ongoing training, marketing services, and more. They’re a perfect fit and we are excited to grow in 2023 with them.”
About RedKey Realty Leaders St. Louis
RedKey Realty Leaders is an independent real estate agency founded in 2012 on the basis of love, service, and fun. RedKey agents and staff showcase their love for their work and the industry by providing top-shelf client service. In addition to growing 300% in their first year, RedKey has consistently—and significantly— outperformed the market in both sales amounts and volume. Rated as a Top Workplace every year since 2018 and named a top-25 real estate company by the St. Louis Business Journal, RedKey Realty Leaders St. Louis attracts top agents committed to, and passionate about, their clients and the communities in which they live and work. For more information, please visit www.redkeystlouis.com or call 314-692-7200.
