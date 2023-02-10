Submit Release
USGrants.org tracks over $92 million dollars in funding allocated to AC and Heating (HVAC) companies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over $92 million dollars in funding allocated to AC and Heating (HVAC) companies. Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:

Optical Radiation Cooling and Heating in Integrated Devices (ORCHID)
Funding Number: DARPA BAA 09 26
Agency: DARPA Microsystems Technology Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Automated Measurement of Stress in Continuous Welded Rail Artificial Heating Option Study
Funding Number: FR RRD 14 004
Agency: DOT/Federal Railroad Administration
Funding Amount: $299,654

STATE HEATING OIL AND PROPANE PROGRAM (SHOPP)
Funding Number: DE FOA 0001509
Agency: DOE-01
Funding Amount: $330,891

Measurements and Modeling for Quantifying Air Quality and Climatic Impacts of Residential Biomass or Coal Combustion for Cooking, Heating, and Lighting
Funding Number: EPA G2012 STAR E2
Agency: Environmental Protection Agency
Funding Amount: $250,000

ACCELERATING LOW COST PLASMA HEATING AND ASSEMBLY (ALPHA)
Funding Number: DE FOA 0001184
Agency: Headquarters
Funding Amount: $10,000,000

Community Geothermal Heating and Cooling Design and Deployment
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002632
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: $10,000,000

Notice of Intent to issue Funding Opportunity Announcement DE-FOA-0002632 “Community Geothermal Heating & Cooling Technical Assistance & Deployment”
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002661
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Green Heating Design Reservation System Intern
Funding Number: NPS NOI WASO 10 003
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $19,587

Notice of Intent to issue Funding Opportunity Announcement DE-FOA-0002737 “Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute for Industrial Decarbonization through Electrification of Process Heating”
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002748
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute for Industrial Decarbonization through Electrification of Process Heating
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002737
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: $70,000,000

HVACR to Home Performance Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) Contractor Expansion into Whole House Residential Energy Efficiency Services
Funding Number: DE FOA 0000720
Agency: Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/ac-and-heating-companies

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGRants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.

