NHF Sets Washington, D.C. Operation Brainstorm Listening Session At National Press Club at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Headache Foundation (NHF) is hosting a listening session affiliated with Operation Brainstorm at the National Press Club (NPC) in Washington, D.C. from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Operation Brainstorm is a NHF dedicated program created to offer enhanced services to veterans and active-duty military personnel with headache disorders and migraine disease.

Tom Dabertin, CEO/Executive Director of NHF, said the active American Legion Post 20 at the Press Club was a deciding factor in why the event is being hosted there. He also said the timing coincides with many advocates for headache and migraine issues involved in Headache on the Hill the following day on Capitol Hill. Dabertin is encouraging Veterans and military personnel to bring their families, caregivers, and medical providers. There is no cost to attend and free migraine survival kits will be provided, courtesy of NHF.

When: 6:30 – 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13

Where: Holeman Lounge, National Press Club - 529 14th Street, N.W., 13th floor, Washington, D.C.

Speakers Available for Interviews:

Tom Dabertin , CEO/Executive Director of the National Headache Foundation

, CEO/Executive Director of the National Headache Foundation Jason Sico , M.D., AQH , Neurologist on Yale University Faculty; Director of Headache Centers of Excellence Program within the Veterans Administration

, Neurologist on Faculty; Director of Headache Centers of Excellence Program within the Veterans Administration Joe Wasson , Veterans Service Officer

, Veterans Service Officer Tom Young , Commander, American Legion #20

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/operation-brainstorm-listening-tour-washington-dc-tickets-513330514387

The event will be recorded and available for dissemination soon afterward.

About the National Headache Foundation

The National Headache Foundation (NHF) is the leading educational and informational resource for individuals with headache, their families, physicians, allied health care professionals, and health policy decision makers. For more information on the National Headache Foundation, please visit www.headaches.

