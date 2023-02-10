Saddleback Communications Implements New UI & UX for UCaaS Platform

Cloud Communications Provider Introduces UCaaS Platform Updates

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) February 10, 2023

Saddleback Communications, a provider of world-class, fiber-based voice and data communications to business and residential customers in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), announced today that it has implemented an all-new user interface (UI) and experience (UI) for Saddleback's MaX UC platform.

"We're excited to be releasing our MaX UC platform's new UI and UX to local businesses in Scottsdale and the SRPMIC Community," said Ray Napoletano, Vice President of Sales at Saddleback Communications. "Our product and engineering staff constantly look for opportunities to improve our solutions to enable our business customers to communicate more effectively. This update reflects our continued customer-first commitment."

Saddleback's unified communications and collaboration as a service platform boasts a new, updated, fully featured user interface for a better user experience, which includes:



Touch-screen functionality optimization

Single pane-of-glass design

User contacts access

User call logs access

User chat history access

User meeting and voicemail access

New profile menu for account-level functionality

Unified search bar to access all contacts and functions

Notification integration with MacOS and Windows notification centers

Screen reader accessibility

Mouse and keyboard accessibility on desktop

"This latest release of Saddleback's MaX UC soft client levels up the user experience by delivering a single-pane-of-glass approach to collaboration with a modern, intuitive user interface for communications management," said Jeff Kramarczyk, Director of Product Management at Saddleback Communications. "This new client is the perfect complement to Saddleback's powerful and highly reliable unified communications platform for any type of customer application."

Saddleback's MaX UC platform's new UI and UX is generally available now for all Saddleback Communications customers.

Learn more about Saddleback's unified communications services at https://saddlebackcomm.com/uc/.

For new business inquiries with Saddleback Communications, please call 480.362.7110 or email sales@saddlebackcomm.com.

About Saddleback Communications

Saddleback Communications delivers advanced voice and data communications services over a carrier-class, redundant network to business and residential customers on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Saddleback Communications provides custom business communications solutions, including Unified Communications as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Collaboration, SIP Trunking, point-to-point Ethernet and dedicated Internet Access. The company also leverages its state-of-the-art Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network to deliver high-quality voice and high-speed Internet to residential customers. Learn more at http://www.saddlebackcomm.com.

