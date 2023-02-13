Sequentur Names Deb Wiker Chief Revenue Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur LLC, an IT managed service provider, announced today that Deb Wiker has been named the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Wiker, together with other members of the leadership team, will drive Sequentur’s strategy, sales, and revenue-generating efforts.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Deb to the Sequentur team as Chief Revenue Officer,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “Deb has more than two decades of experience, including 17 years at Nortec Communications, and an impressive track record of generating new revenue streams in an ever-changing technology environment.”
Before joining Sequentur, Wiker held positions at Nortec Communications, most recently as Vice President of Sales, where she increased existing and established new revenue streams for commercial and federal accounts. Prior to her time at Nortec, Wiker held sales positions at the Washington Post and AT&T.
“I’m excited to be joining Sequentur at a time of unprecedented growth for the company,” said Deb Wiker. “Sequentur has a strong reputation as an industry leader, partnering with clients to consistently deliver for them. I’m excited to be joining such an engaged team and thriving organization.”
###
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequenter is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premise and remote managed services. Sequentur partners with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
Eli Player
“We’re thrilled to welcome Deb to the Sequentur team as Chief Revenue Officer,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “Deb has more than two decades of experience, including 17 years at Nortec Communications, and an impressive track record of generating new revenue streams in an ever-changing technology environment.”
Before joining Sequentur, Wiker held positions at Nortec Communications, most recently as Vice President of Sales, where she increased existing and established new revenue streams for commercial and federal accounts. Prior to her time at Nortec, Wiker held sales positions at the Washington Post and AT&T.
“I’m excited to be joining Sequentur at a time of unprecedented growth for the company,” said Deb Wiker. “Sequentur has a strong reputation as an industry leader, partnering with clients to consistently deliver for them. I’m excited to be joining such an engaged team and thriving organization.”
###
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequenter is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premise and remote managed services. Sequentur partners with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
Eli Player
Sequentur
+1 703-260-1133
eplayer@sequentur.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other