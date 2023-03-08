Hitech CADD Services completes 500+ MEPF projects, discusses top 4 challenges in BIM outsourcing services
Hitech CADD Services, a reputed BIM outsourcing services provider in India, highlights top collaboration challenges in the industry at company milestone event.
Early MEP clash detection through MEP BIM outsourcing helped our client, a general contracting company from Muscat, Oman, save $7 million in an airport infrastructure construction project.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the milestone celebration event held on Wednesday, at its company HQ, a Hitech CADD Services expert panel discussed 4 critical challenges in MEP BIM outsourcing services, in the light of a $30 billion market size forecast by Zion Market Research for 2026.
— Bhushan Avsatthi, BIM Director, Hitech CADD Services
Highlighting the clearly visible market opportunities and Hitech CADD Services’ advantages in technology skills, collaboration, resources, and infrastructure, in serving building contractors, Bhushan Avsatthi, Director, Hitech CADD Services, addressed company employees. He cited the Zion Market Research report to alert employees of an impending rush in incoming projects.
Praising Hitech CADD Services’ Revit specialists at the company’s Ahmedabad headquarters, Bhushan told company employees that over the last 15 years, they had successfully completed 500+ complex MEP projects for clients in 51 countries. They could do this primarily due to their 75+ outstanding Revit MEP certified experts. They offered clients customized MEP modeling at required LOD, quality, and file formats and without failing any benchmark or deadline.
Pointing out that MEP conflicts in the field are inevitable considering an uncoordinated legacy or insufficiently modernized workflows between various trades, Bhushan clarified what helped the company succeed in the field. He emphasized the importance of clash-free coordinated 3D MEP Revit models, MEP coordination, MEP clash detection using Navisworks and model-extracted MEP shop drawings. He also talked about how accurate quantity takeoffs, and cost estimation services helped clients ensure timely project delivery within budgets.
With the company teams discussing the challenges that might arise with a rush in projects, they identified five areas where Hitech CADD Services had an edge over many other outsourcing companies.
In short, these 4 challenges faced by the industry including building contractors, MEP consultants, and engineers and best practices followed by Hitech CADD Services’ teams to overcome them are:
Challenge 1.
Lack of skills and use of legacy CAD tools
BIM amateurs working on complex MEP projects in the pre-construction stage tend to revert to traditional CAD tools and leave BIM integration of design to a few individuals. Errors occur in intent translation and can cause delay in planning and designing of MEP services and take more time in installations.
Best practices
- Perform a strong background check to verify staff skills can help solve this problem
- Conduct a skills audit across the entire organization for process proficiency, software skill set, and adhering to standards to validate staff reliability
Based on a study of BIM outsourcing for general contractors, 72% of responding contractors have used BIM within the past decade.
Challenge 2
Software interoperability issues
BIM-based processes are predominantly software-centric and dependent on tools like Revit, Navisworks, and other software. Outsourcing companies using a different software toolset or lacking support from skilled engineers often face coordination issues as well as difficulty keeping stakeholders on the same page.
Best practices
- Use compatible software versions and releases for MEP design and coordination
Challenge 3
Time-zone differences
This common challenge gains extra significance in complex BIM outsourcing and hampers tight collaboration. Also, communication gaps between design teams, coordinators, MEP contractors, and others lead to costly project failures.
Best practices
- Adopt a Common Data Environment (CDE) like BIM 360
- Build teams capable of working on different shifts with equal ease
- Hold workshops to exchange information and enhance cultural compatibility
Challenge 4
Poor project communication
Language barriers, lack of communication protocol and process setup can affect communication and coordination. Communication gaps can lead to inaccurate RFIs, incomplete drawings, scheduling and estimation problems, and unidentified and unresolved ambiguities.
Best practices
- Ask for accurate translation of foreign dialect, symbols, and other content within drawings or other input material to solve language issues
- Establish a clear and complete set of input files from the client to reduce doubts and encourage two-way communication
- Create RFIs for every stage of the building lifecycle to resolve issues before construction begins
- Identify and resolve issues through 3D BIM model visualization
- Hold regular meetings with stakeholders
Extraordinary collaboration capabilities spell the difference...
Companies may outsource MEP BIM services for many reasons, Avsatthi said. These may include internal challenges related to resources, deadlines, priorities, cost saving or frictions in adopting the latest technologies. They can also simply decide to become asset-light and outsource tasks to strategic partners.
Whatever the reason, it is important to understand the issues clients face in dealing with outsourcing companies and serve them an experience absolutely free of worries. BIM outsourcing services shine only when communication and collaboration back technical capabilities, he added.
Bhushan Avsatthi
Hitech CADD Services (A Division of HitechDigital Solutions)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube