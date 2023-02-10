UoL, Thumbay Group, & GEMS Middle East explore partnership for Medical & Health education and private UK university
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University of London supports exciting developments in the provision of Medical and Health Sector online and TNE education provision in the Middle East through the Thumbay Group (UAE)
Dr Saadati, Executive Director GEMS, Dr Thumbay, Founder & President, Thumbay Group, Professor Thompson CBE, Vice Chancellor University of London, and Ian Jamieson, Director of Global Business Development, University of London
Dr Thumbay, Founder & President, Thumbay Group, presents a gift to Professor Thompson CBE, Vice Chancellor University of London, during his reception at the University
The University of London, Thumbay Group, and GEMS Middle East Holding are pleased to announce the signing of two contracts on the 24th of January 2023 regarding future co-operative ventures in the fields of medical and health related education.
During the visit, Dr Moideen Thumbay, the President and Founder of Thumbay Group (UAE) and Dr Amir Saadati, Executive Director of GEMS Middle East Holdings (UAE), met with senior officials of the University of London, including the Vice Chancellor Professor Wendy Thomson CBE.
The first agreement relates to the development and provision of online educational content designed for online audiences in the medical and health sectors. Thumbay Group is set to launch a new multi-million-pound business ‘Healthvarsity’ in May 2023. Healthvarsity aims to become a leading dedicated online healthcare education portal in the Middle East, providing students and healthcare professionals with access to high-quality education, training, and professional development resources.
The second agreement relates to the provision of TNE services including parallel degrees and Master & PhD level degrees in medical and healthcare and health-tech subject areas, together with, future potential joint research opportunities between the University of London and Gulf Medical University in the UAE. In addition, the parties will examine the feasibility of the establishment and launch of a private University in the United Kingdom by Thumbay Group and GEMS incorporating the provision of educational programmes, short courses, UG, PG and apprenticeship degrees and CPD developed with the University of London.
“The development of such relationships are a critical part of the University’s mission to widen participation and increase our global reach by helping to shape, inform and utilise projects such as those proposed by Thumbay Group and GEMS in what promises to be an educational development of significance for Middle Eastern based students in the medical and health service sectors,” said Dr Ian Jamieson, Global Business Development Director, University of London.
“This is an historic moment for the Thumbay Group. We are proud to be working with the University of London and GEMS Middle East Holding to provide students with access to world-class education and training,” said Dr Thumbay, President and Founder of Thumbay Group.
“These agreements will enable us to develop further our tertiary-level and online educational provision supporting our mission to provide ever more students throughout the Middle East with access to world class education and training,” said Dr Saadati, Executive Director of GEMS.
About the University of London: Founded in 1836, the University of London is the UK’s leading provider of digital and blended distance education, offering programmes in partnership with its Federation Members to 45,000 students in 190 countries, pioneering TNE since 1858.
About Thumbay Group: Thumbay Group is a global conglomerate with interests in healthcare, education, research, retail and hospitality. Founded in 1998, the company has a presence in over 20 countries and is committed to delivering high quality healthcare and education to communities worldwide.
About GEMS Middle East Holdings: GEMS Middle East Holdings is a specialist education management company supporting, operating and managing a network of schools, colleges and universities across the Middle East. GEMS is dedicated to delivering world class quality education in the region.
Josh Alexander
GEMS Middle East Holding
info@gemsconsult.ae