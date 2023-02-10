Central Valley Author Launches New Podcast

The Lloiden Garza Podcast Launches - a New Podcast That Explores Mental, Emotional and Spiritual Well-Being

/EIN News/ -- STOCKTON, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lloiden Garza Podcast is excited to announce the launch of its new podcast, which explores mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.

Lloiden Garza is the author of Enough: Journey of Ancestry, Identity & Faith. Enough is a decades-long story rooted to knowing the truth and explores the internal struggles that shape one's sense of self. It is a story about the power of perseverance, of embracing oneself, and of finding the courage to thrive despite multiple failures and adverse circumstances. She will host the show and draw on her own experiences and the wisdom of her guests to offer practical advice and guide listeners through a journey of healing and growth. The podcast will feature a diverse range of guests and topics, offering listeners tools for healing and growth.

Episodes will be released weekly on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. Listeners can subscribe to the podcast now to never miss an episode.

"We are thrilled to launch The Lloiden Garza Podcast and provide listeners with a new source of information and inspiration on healing and integration," said Lloiden. "This will be a space where we can learn together, heal together and shine together. Our desire is to empower listeners with tools and resources to be more free - Free to love, Free to laugh, Free to smile, Free to be you! We believe that the show will be a valuable resource, and we can't wait to share our insights and experiences with our listeners."

Listen or watch on YouTube, Apple iTunes Podcast, and Spotify.

For more information on The Lloiden Garza Podcast, please visit www.LloidenGarza.com.

Contact Information:

Lloiden Garza

info@lloidengarza.com

(209)513-6482



Related Images











Image 1: Podcast Artwork





Podcast Cover









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment