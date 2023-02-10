Sonoma Welcomes New Pet Shelter Providing Dogs of All Kinds A Second Chance
Family Dog Rescue Relocates From San Francisco to Provide Care, Education, and Loving Homes to Homeless Canines
It is a sad misconception that shelter dogs are somehow 'broken' or that there's something wrong with them. Our dogs are actually some of the most loving and grateful animals you will ever come across"

Family Dog Rescue (FDR), a non-profit that gives dogs in need a second chance via medical care and a loving family of their own, today announced the official relocation to Sonoma, California from their San Francisco headquarters. The organization counts over 10,000 dogs rescued during their time in San Francisco.
— Howie Bartz
“We’re so grateful for the incredible love and support San Francisco has given us over the past 13 years,” said Family Dog Rescue founder Angela Padilla, “We’re ready for the challenge, but we’ll need your help now more than ever.”
Public shelters and rescue groups in California are overwhelmed by dogs in need of homes. Hundreds of dogs are turned away every month. Adoption alone is no longer a singular solution. A large part of the overflow problem is many families cannot afford the cost of spaying, neutering, and vaccinating their pets. Family Dog Rescue believes that making these services more affordable in communities from which these dogs originate is essential to easing the crisis. Additionally, the organization believes in putting an end to unregulated backyard breeding and the interstate sale of puppy mill dogs.
Family Dog Rescue welcomes dogs of all kinds - including puppies, adults, mixed breeds, purebreds, and dogs with disabilities - into their shelter and foster program. Once there, canines are provided with medical care, temperament analysis, spay/neuter, vaccinations, and, ultimately, a loving family of their own.
Their experienced, compassionate family of shelter volunteers and staff ensure that the dogs receive proper enrichment and socialization from the time they enter the program to the day they find their new home - and beyond. Famly Dog Rescue’s adoption process looks past the usual formulaic checklist of a “perfect” dog owner. Potential adopters are evaluated on an individual basis. Additionally, Family Dog Rescue advocates for greater public awareness about responsible dog ownership and celebrates the connection and love that rescue dogs so openly give.
“Helping is my passion and I see every day as another opportunity to make a difference. That’s why Family Dog Rescue is a perfect fit for those of us who believe that it’s not enough to save individual dogs - we must address the root causes of this current heartbreaking crisis,” said Howie Bartz, a board member of Family Dog Rescue. "It is a sad misconception that shelter dogs are somehow ‘broken’ or that there’s something wrong with them. Our dogs are actually some of the most loving and grateful animals you will ever come across!”
Family Dog Rescue was founded in San Francisco in 2010. As a young mother battling breast cancer, Angela Padilla began volunteering at San Francisco’s public shelter, socializing and walking dogs there. Eventually, she came to foster dogs which made her realize the innate healing and therapeutic power in the love of dogs. Committed to finding homes for the wonderful dogs she fostered, she launched Family Dog Rescue as a place where people could come together to help dogs through behavioral training and other programs.
“We can’t wait to meet like-minded volunteers in Sonoma that will put the focus on the root causes of animal homelessness; including reducing unnecessary breeding and increasing owner education and resources,” said Bartz. "While the shelter has faced its fair share of challenges over the years, just like our founder, we will always keep the focus on saving homeless dogs, no matter their breed, background, or disability. We never back down from a challenge and that makes Sonoma a great fit for us.”
Sonoma serves as an ideal location to continue the shelter’s work. Recently, the county has seen the opening of the unique Clos Du Paws, offering luxury cage-free boarding for dogs and a stress-free alternative for their pet parents. The large acreage provides both daycare and overnight options.
Family Dog Rescue also has plans to expand into Santa Fe, New Mexico. With the sheer number of dogs needing a home growing at an alarming rate, there will be no slowing down for Famly Dog Rescue and their mission to provide care, medical treatment, loving homes, and second chances for deserving pets.
For more information and media coverage, please visit ilovefamilydog.org or email angela@ilovefamilydog.org.
About Family Dog Rescue
Family Dog Rescue was founded in 2010 by Angela Padilla, a young mom battling breast cancer. As a grassroots-grown, 501c3 dog rescue organization, they save over 1,000 dogs per year from certain euthanasia and place them with loving families. They have been visited or featured by The Discovery Channel, The Huffington Post, PayPal, Martha Stewart Living, Uber, Instagram, Iam Somerhalder Foundation, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. Family Dog was named one of “San Francisco’s Favorite Charities” by 7×7 Magazine in 2014 . Visit:. ilovefamilydog.org
Angela Padilla
Family Dog Rescue
