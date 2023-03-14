Neivis Paulino, Founder of Galilee Life, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Neivis Paulino, Founder of Galilee Life, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
ABOUT Galilee Life
Galilee Life is a leadership encouragement company established in early 2018, that provides users with a platform to reach their potential. We connect buyers and sellers around the world, empowering and equipping them to be confident in their business growth when God is involved. We create an environment where vendors and customers alike experience the love of God everyday. Our business motto is unique and one of a kind because God is incomparable to anything else in this world. We are certain that our vendors will thrive as long as they commit and give it their all. God is already doing all of the heavy lifting for us, we just need to learn to follow His guidance and leadership more than we do our own.
Within our marketplace, our vendors have sold hundreds of products and made from hundreds to thousands in revenue. All glory to God. Our website has had close to 300 thousand visitors. Our team creates devotionals that touch lives and we have been able to send over 300 handwritten prayer cards and encouraging gifts via mail and more than 500 prayer requests via email answered from all over the world. Galilee Life was created because of the great need of connection in the business world. God showed us that there is a vast disconnection and that more and more people are choosing to keep God out of the equation with excuses like business and God do not mix. That is a lie from the enemy and we are breaking generational curses that are leaning towards making God more and more invisible. How can we conduct business without first consulting God? How can we make an executive decision without first coming to God and praying about it? How can we be sure that things will turn out well and that we won’t quit when adversities make their way into our lives? Only with Jesus can we rest assured.
Our goal is for millions of people around the world to connect on Galilee Life, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy unique goods, but most importantly to find Jesus in everything that they do. We also offer a wide range of vendor services and tools that help creative entrepreneurs/shop owners start, manage and scale their businesses. Our mission is to restore the hopes and dreams of small online businesses. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for God and the trust that he has bestowed upon us. Our mission takes us to deeper levels of understanding the human heart. We help build dreams that lead to financial sustainability while providing encouragement and love with the very source constantly being provided to us through God’s love. Our commitment to God is what gives us the strength to continuously strive for personal relationships, creating a holistic community with the heart as the main focus and cultivating business relationships that last.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
