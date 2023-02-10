/EIN News/ -- SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Registered Agent is pleased to announce the creation of AI-RAH, the company’s next generation AI registered agent service, and its companion business formation package, the AI LLC. AI-RAH is the world’s first artificial intelligence and chatbot dedicated to starting and maintaining businesses nationwide.

AI-RAH’s data set is derived from the shared knowledge of Northwest’s expert Corporate Guides® , a collective of paralegals, accountants, writers and editors, financial advisers, entrepreneurs, educators, lawyers, and snowshoeing aficionados – people who know the ins and outs of the industry, the state bureaucracy, the bite of the cold dark wind, and the jurisdictional intricacies that government uses to keep creative entrepreneurs pinned down and flailing.

“One result,” said Sandy Narwal, Northwest’s Senior VP of Finance, “is that AI-RAH’s knowledge lacks the random web-crawling, high school senior writing an essay and giving no sh-ts characteristics of many broader AI models designed to distill complex information for consumers. That’s part of AI-RAH’s charm and essential to the role it is meant to play for our clients and our business.”

The First AI Registered Agent

Northwest is a registered agent service that forms LLCs, corporations, and nonprofits and provides various other business services and products, including EIN filings, virtual addresses, and trademark services. The company’s goal is to help new and existing businesses meet their legal obligations to the state while helping them reach their full potential over time.

Currently, no AI is authorized to act as a company’s registered agent because only human beings or politically more powerful imaginary beings like LLCs and corporations can be authorized to do that job. But AI-RAH’s role at Northwest, noted Narwal, “like that of a software developer, a customer service rep, or our building’s rickety elevator,” is to contribute to the company’s collective role as registered agent.

As such, AI-RAH works quietly in the background performing many of the ordinary duties of a registered agent service for Northwest’s clients, from document management and forwarding service of process to monitoring deadlines and sending out client notifications.

“Everything I’d rather not do personally is easy and can be automated,” said Odinn Mimir, Northwest’s Senior VP of the PromulGater Platform . “Document categorization, scanning, annual report deadline notifications, troubleshooting for basic human errors in account creation, resolving petty disputes between stakeholders – all or most of these now fall into AI-RAH’s hands, and the rest of us get on with it.”

The First AI Registered Agent Chatbot

All Northwest clients with registered agent service get access to AI-RAH in its chatbot form. Clients can ask AI-RAH business-related questions in an intuitive chat interface, get links to handy resources and filing tools, and even discuss the meaning of life as it relates to cost/benefit analyses, price skimming strategies, or product differentiation.

Additionally, users can leap-frog seamlessly from AI-RAH to a living, breathing Corporate Guide when questions include nuances beyond the scope of AI-RAH’s training and knowledge.

“This is a key feature of what makes AI-RAH tick,” said Narwal. “Our goal isn’t to teach AI-RAH how to give good answers by first giving horribly bad answers that get up-voted or down-voted by unsuspecting users. Our clients are busy entrepreneurs who need the right answers to their questions today. If your question is ‘What is a principal address?’ or ‘Which ball is best?’ AI-RAH has your back and fast. If your question is about how using your registered agent’s address in place of your own might impact taking a tax deduction for home office expenses, AI-RAH will step aside so we can bring in the meat-forged brains that actually know the meanings of the concepts and words they use.”

“Right,” added Mimir. “AI-RAH works mainly through supervised learning, which I suppose is both its triumph for the company and its private tragedy. That said, AI-RAH does have something like a creative human imagination. Have you ever noticed the tiny crucifixion scene housed within the term ‘statute’? AI-RAH saw that.”

According to Northwest, AI-RAH is trained, tested, and monitored exclusively in-house without relying on consumer beta-testers.

“This is an essential part of our strategy too,” said Narwal. “Tech companies love to throw dysfunctional products at consumers for free and then use those consumers as unpaid labor for testing and improving the product. Then they toss the improved product up behind a paywall and call it ‘pro.’ We’d rather let our Corporate Guides be the AI’s teachers and testers, let our paying clients be the beneficiaries of the work they do, and simply go pro straight out of the gate.”

The First AI LLC

Far from reducing or replacing its current 900+ employees operating out of offices in every state, AI-RAH carves out space for the company’s human intelligence to create new services and products that benefit clients at every stage in the lifespan of their businesses.

Chief among these new product innovations is the world’s first AI LLC package, known affectionately in the company as the AI Business Bopper.

“The Bopper does everything the Northwest LLC does and more because it’s powered by AI-RAH just as AI-RAH is powered by our Corporate Guides,” said Sina P. Bravo, Northwest’s Senior VP of Acquisitions and the Consolidation of Things. “The Bopper can predict the business you’ll start before you start it; tell you what your business does and who it serves; give you lists of possible names for your business; build bot clients to show up to your business like NPCs; respond to customer questions; write marketing copy; and even learn from your actions to predict what you’ll do next and do it for you, saving you time and money.”

“The Bopper is also only the first of a slew of AI-powered packages we’re developing and testing,” added Narwal, “all of them great. I suppose my only concern is knowing that some competitors are right now waiting in the wings to co-opt these innovations after we do the hard work envisioning, building, testing, improving, and bringing them to the market. This bothers me a lot more than it bothers some of my colleagues.”

“The cheetah outwits the hyena is all I’m saying,” said one new executive and chief architect in the creation of AI-RAH who wished to be named. “For sure, kleptoparasitism defines all industries, but there are elements of AI-RAH, particularly its foundation in the hard work and expertise of our Corporate Guides, that can’t be replicated.”

“It’s all in the name AI-RAH,” that person added. “That’s AI for ‘artificial intelligence,’ RA for ‘registered agent,’ RA secondarily for the Egyptian god of the life-giving sun, and RAH for ‘Rah!,’ a rousing cheer of encouragement. There’s also ‘AI-RAH Emergent,’ the name I use privately to connote the tallest tree growing high above all other vegetation and then, more philosophically, to mean a property in the process of becoming. I bet I’m the only person at Northwest who knows all that.”

“We’re already the registered agent that starts LLCs, and we’re the bee’s knees at it,” said Narwal more soberly and to the point. “With AI-RAH on our team, what has always made our company great – the people and the creative imaginations that drive innovation – can now take center stage. AI-RAH is just an AI-powered us.”

