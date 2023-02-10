Enrique Perez promoted to COO at Framework Science
Framework Science is pleased to announce the promotion of Enrique Perez to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, California, February 1st, 2023 - Framework Science is pleased to announce the promotion of Enrique Perez to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Mr. Perez will lead the team responsible for managing the talent acquisition lifecycle, technical talent onboarding, and employee retention. He will utilize Framework Science's proprietary Nearshore Staff Augmentation Platform, which uses AI to select the best software engineers and Fintech for international payroll and wire transfers.
"Enrique has been an instrumental member of our team, and we are thrilled to have him take on this new role as COO," said Lonnie McRorey, CEO of Framework Science. "His expertise in software engineering and Fintech, as well as his ability to lead and manage teams, make him the perfect candidate to lead our talent acquisition and retention efforts."
As COO, Mr. Perez will work closely with the AI and Software Engineering teams to optimize the performance of the Nearshore Staff Augmentation SaaS Platform. He will collaborate with other departments and senior management to align talent acquisition, onboarding, and retention efforts with company goals and objectives. He will also stay up-to-date on industry trends and best practices, identifying opportunities for improvement and innovation.
"I am honored to take on this new role and am excited to work with the talented team at Framework Science to continue to improve our talent acquisition and retention efforts," said Mr. Perez.
Mr. Perez has been with Framework Science for a couple of years and has held various positions within the company. He holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) and is a Scrum Master, Product Owner, and Agility enabler across diverse, agile practices for teams, departments, and companies.
Before joining Framework Science, his career was initiated as a Software Engineer in roles as developer, quality assurance, and project manager, which provided him with a broad vision of the software development life cycle.
About Framework Science
Framework Science is a Nearshore Software Development specializing in Staf Augmentation, Human Resources Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and Fintech. It has built the industry's first Nearshore Staff Augmentation SaaS Platform. It uses AI to select the best software engineers, onboarding automation, performance monitoring, and Fintech for international payroll and wire transfers. The company is known for its innovative approach to the Nearshore Software Development industry and its commitment to cost-effectively providing the highest quality service to its clients with total transparency and accountability.
