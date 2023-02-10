Submit Release
AUTHOR NWANGANGA SHIELDS: A YOUNG LOVE

"A Tear and A Smile"

Author Nwanganga Shields writes a story of about interracial lovers in her book A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love is in the air between the two lovers, Cece and Clint. Clint is the son of Nigerian immigrants who eventually became a successful criminal law attorney and lives a normal life in Washington. Cece, on the other hand, is the daughter of a successful family. Clint's father may disagree with him dating a white girl, but that will not stop him from falling in love with her.

“These are not broadly drawn cartoon symbols of hate but rather nuanced people, the so-called racists next door. Through their loving yet hating eyes, the story shows how observations and anecdotes get generalized into prejudices and perceived truths across generations. Likewise, when presented through the guise of loving parents wanting to protect their children from harsh futures, the story doesn't give harbor to hate.” says Jordana Landsman in her book review for Nwanganga Shield’s A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story.

Nwanganga Grace Shields is an author who was born in Arochukwu, Nigeria. She now lives in Bethesda, Maryland, and is a citizen of the United States of America. After retiring in 1991 from consulting and working at the World Bank, she became interested in writing. Her goal for her readers is to provide them with food for thought through her writing.


Read more about the book A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story by purchasing this book on Kindle, Amazon, and Barnes & Nobles.



About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.