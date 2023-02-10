Submit Release
CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 14th - 16th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3DLrxPx

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are looking forward to hosting our CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference in partnership with Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory LLC,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to expand their investor base, and we are proud to support their outreach through the VIC platform.”

February 14th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
10:00 AM Madison Metals Inc. OTCQB: MMTLF | CSE: GREN
10:30 AM Blue Sky Uranium Corp. OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
11:30 AM Fission Uranium Corp. OTCQX: FCUUF | TSX: FCU
12:00 PM Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
12:30 PM Keynote Presentation: The Outlook for Vanadium Supply/Demand Projections and Analysis
Terry Perles, Secretary of Board of Directors
US Vanadium
1:00 PM Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR
1:30 PM Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. TSXV: VAND
2:00 PM Currie Rose Resources Inc. Pink: CUIRF | TSXV: CUI
2:30 PM Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
3:00 PM Australian Vanadium Limited OTCQB: ATVVF | ASX: AVL

February 15th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Vision Lithium Inc. OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
10:30 AM CleanTech Lithium PLC AIM: CTL
11:00 AM Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
12:00 PM Precipitate Gold Corp. OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG
12:30 PM Golden Arrow Resource Corp. OTCQB: GARWF | TSXV: GRG
1:00 PM Metallic Minerals Corp. OTCQB: MMNGF | TSXV: MMG
1:30 PM Faraday Copper Corp. OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY
2:00 PM Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
2:30 PM Sun Summit Minerals Corp. OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN
3:00 PM Wealth Minerals Ltd. OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML
3:30 PM Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
4:00 PM Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

February 16th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd. OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR
10:30 AM Doré Copper Mining Corp. OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
11:00 AM Amex Exploration Inc. OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX
11:30 AM Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
12:00 PM Grounded Lithium Corp. OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD
1:00 PM Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQB: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
1:30 PM Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
2:00 PM Power Nickel Inc. OTCQB: CMETF | TSXV: PNPN
3:00 PM O3 Mining Inc OTCQX: OIIIF | TSXV: OIII
3:30 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
4:00 PM Empress Royalty Corp. OTCQX: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

