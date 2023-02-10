CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 14th - 16th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“We are looking forward to hosting our CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference in partnership with Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory LLC,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to expand their investor base, and we are proud to support their outreach through the VIC platform.”
February 14th
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|Deep Yellow Ltd.
|OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
|10:00 AM
|Madison Metals Inc.
|OTCQB: MMTLF | CSE: GREN
|10:30 AM
|Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
|OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
|11:30 AM
|Fission Uranium Corp.
|OTCQX: FCUUF | TSX: FCU
|12:00 PM
|Peninsula Energy Ltd.
|OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
|12:30 PM
|Keynote Presentation: The Outlook for Vanadium Supply/Demand Projections and Analysis
Terry Perles, Secretary of Board of Directors
US Vanadium
|1:00 PM
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR
|1:30 PM
|Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.
|TSXV: VAND
|2:00 PM
|Currie Rose Resources Inc.
|Pink: CUIRF | TSXV: CUI
|2:30 PM
|Phenom Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
|3:00 PM
|Australian Vanadium Limited
|OTCQB: ATVVF | ASX: AVL
February 15th
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:00 AM
|Vision Lithium Inc.
|OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
|10:30 AM
|CleanTech Lithium PLC
|AIM: CTL
|11:00 AM
|Collective Mining Ltd.
|OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
|12:00 PM
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG
|12:30 PM
|Golden Arrow Resource Corp.
|OTCQB: GARWF | TSXV: GRG
|1:00 PM
|Metallic Minerals Corp.
|OTCQB: MMNGF | TSXV: MMG
|1:30 PM
|Faraday Copper Corp.
|OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY
|2:00 PM
|Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
|OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
|2:30 PM
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
|OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN
|3:00 PM
|Wealth Minerals Ltd.
|OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML
|3:30 PM
|Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
|OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
|4:00 PM
|Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
|OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX
February 16th
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:00 AM
|Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd.
|OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR
|10:30 AM
|Doré Copper Mining Corp.
|OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
|11:00 AM
|Amex Exploration Inc.
|OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX
|11:30 AM
|Barksdale Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
|12:00 PM
|Grounded Lithium Corp.
|OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD
|1:00 PM
|Lavras Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
|1:30 PM
|Century Lithium Corp.
|OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
|2:00 PM
|Power Nickel Inc.
|OTCQB: CMETF | TSXV: PNPN
|3:00 PM
|O3 Mining Inc
|OTCQX: OIIIF | TSXV: OIII
|3:30 PM
|Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
|4:00 PM
|Empress Royalty Corp.
|OTCQX: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com