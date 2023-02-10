Veteran and Author D.W. Roth Releases Family Saga with Russian Roots
True story of the author’s grandfather’s life as a Cossack warriorTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a fascinating family saga, author D.W. Roth releases Memoirs of a Cossack Warrior, a book that takes it back to nineteenth-century Russia and the plight of immigrant brothers. The story unfolds as three brothers try to cross the Russian empire with the hopes of avoiding the revolution and making a better life for themselves. Intending to be farmers in Russia and to care for the homestead their father obtained for them, they set foot to a new land only to find themselves captured and forced into fighting as Russian Cossacks.
A Korean War veteran, D.W. Roth has many published works under his name including an award-winning short story, You Are the Father Of, which he penned during his army tour in 1953. His grandfather Lambert, who was a teacher in Russia, was the one who raised him and taught him about the history of Russia. Mr. Roth has taken several courses in creative writing while in college and this is his first novel. He lives in San Jose, California.
Memoirs of a Cossack Warrior is the true-to-life story of the Roth brothers: Lambert, Xavier, and Michael. Swayed by the promise of a new life as farmers in Russia, they decided to migrate only to be captured by the Russian army and be trained as Cossacks. Despite protesting their illegal abduction, they fought for the Russian motherland for six years and faced dangerous battles. Finally given their much-anticipated release, the brothers were given visas to America and Spain.
Among the diverging storylines in this book is that of the youngest of the brothers, Michael, who went on to marry a Spanish princess and lived a life of luxury until her untimely death in the hands of assassins. However, a chance encounter with his former fiancée paved the way to rekindling their love.
A family saga that depicts the life of immigrants, fateful encounters, and unexpected love, Memoirs of a Cossack is filled with adventure and passion. Get a copy today at Amazon!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
